‘Valorant Mobile’ announced as shooter celebrates one-year anniversary

Riot Games has announced that a new version of Valorant is coming to mobile platforms.

The news coincides with the PC game’s one-year anniversary, which it’s celebrating for the whole month of June with Valorant Y1 events.

In a Polygon interview, executive producer Anna Donlon explained that Valorant Mobile will deliver a similar experience for players of the PC version, but it is nevertheless a “unique-to-mobile experience”.

While details were light, Donlon confirmed that there will not be any cross-play functionality and that Valorant Mobile is its own separate title.

Thank you to everyone who's joined for our first year of VALORANT // Now, reload and ready up — because we're just getting started.

“The same way that we’re not going to deliver a subpar mobile experience for mobile players, we’re not going to compromise the PC experience either,” she said.

“We’re not trying to convert Valorant PC players into Valorant Mobile players or vice versa. […] We’re absolutely just as committed to keeping the PC experience at the quality level it is or higher, and we’re not going to compromise it in order to address the mobile market.”

Donlon also mentioned that there had been a discussion of porting Valorant to consoles as well but that it has taken a backseat to mobile, which she believes has been an “easier” transition to make.

“Console’s obvious for FPS, right? […] But this type of game, a tactical shooter, on console, it’s not easy to have that level of competitive integrity on a platform where the controller is fighting you for that,” she said.

Riot has also confirmed that on PC, Valorant has an average of more than 14million players worldwide logging in to play the free-to-play shooter on a monthly basis, with half a billion games played in the first year.

Valorant is Riot’s second foray into mobile development, after the announcement of League of Legends: Wild Rift, which entered open beta in select Asian countries last October.