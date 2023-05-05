‘Valorant’ pros forfeit official match because teammate was “too busy” playing ‘Honkai: Star Rail’

A professional Valorant team has had to forfeit an official match, due to one of its members being “too busy” playing Honkai: Star Rail to install mandatory software.

On Tuesday (May 2), two competing teams in Hong Kong and Taiwan’s Valorant Challengers League — S2 Esports and Ghost Commandos (GCS) — were scheduled to play against each other in hopes of reaching next month’s grand final.

However, as reported by Gamesradar, the match did not go ahead, as GCS forfeited. The reason for that forfeit, according to reporter Seulgi, is because a player was “too busy” playing HoYoVerse‘s latest game, Honkai: Star Rail.

“Just read about the funniest forfeit possibly in VCT history in VCL,” wrote Seulgi. “The team in question (GCS) had to forfeit because one of their players was too busy playing honkai star rail to install the VCT client in time for their match.”

Just read about the funniest forfeit possibly in VCT history in VCL HKTW The team in question (GCS) had to forfeit because one of their players was too busy playing honkai star rail to install the VCT client in time for their match 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JmdCLZYM3J — KZ Seulgi (@SeulgiVLR) May 4, 2023

The VCT client in question is a tournament application that gives users access to professional Valorant event matches — without it, official matches cannot be accessed, as GCS learned.

However, the reception to the blunder has been forgiving, with a number of replies claiming you can’t “blame them” for missing the match due to Honkai: Star Rail.

can't blame them sorry — Omen (@_deeponh) May 4, 2023

The latest game from Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse, Honkai: Star Rail launched last week (April 26). The sci-fi adventure game was released for iOS, Android and PC platforms, and has already been downloaded over 5million times on the Google Play Store alone.

Honkai: Star Rail‘s first event is currently underway, offering players a chance to earn extra Stellar Jade, an in-game currency that can be spent on unlocking playable characters. However, the event comes to an end on May 20.

In other news, the International Olympic Committee has announced that Fortnite will be a part of next month’s Olympic Esports Week.