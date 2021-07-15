NewsGaming News

Valve announce the Steam Deck, a Switch-esque handheld for your PC games – and it has a dock

Valve enters the handheld market with a competitive entry

By Jake Tucker

Valve is entering the handheld market with the Steam Deck, a handheld PC that can play your entire PC library on the go.

After months of speculation about the SteamPal, a Valve-produced Switch-esque PC, Valve’s offering seems fairly comprehensive.

Technically, it’s no slouch. It has a 7-inch touch screen, trackpads, gyro controls, a choice of 64, 256 or 512GB storage (with expandable memory via an SD card slot) and a 7-8 hour battery life.

Valve has partnered with AMD to create a custom Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) for the Steam Deck that will be optimised for handheld gaming. The plan is this handheld machine will run the latest in AAA games, while sustaining battery life.

Right now, you can pay for a reservation on the Steam Deck page from tomorrow, and Valve claim you’ll be invited to complete your purchase in December this year. UK prices have since been revealed as follows:

64GB model for £349 includes:

  • 64GB eMMC internal storage
  • Carrying case

256GB model for £459 includes:

  • 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage
  • Faster storage
  • Carrying case
  • Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

512GB model for £569 includes:

  • 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage
  • Fastest storage
  • Premium anti-glare etched glass
  • Exclusive carrying case
  • Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle
  • Exclusive virtual keyboard theme
To complete the Switch comparison, there will be a dock.

Valve claims: “the official dock props up your Steam Deck while connecting to external displays, wired networking, USB peripherals, and power. You can also use a powered USB-C hub, if you’ve got one lying around.”

The dock will be sold separately.

 

