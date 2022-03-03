Valve has “multiple games in development” and they are “pretty exciting”

A designer at Valve has said the company is developing multiple games at the moment.

Valve designer Greg Coomer spoke to Axios about the future plans for games at the company, the Steam Deck and more.

Whilst Coomer didn’t reveal what Valve is working on specifically, he said that “there are multiple games in development right now at Valve, and I think they’re pretty exciting ones.”

The company’s last game was Aperture Desk Job, a short experience in the Portal universe that acts as a way to show off the Steam Deck, although the game can also be played on PC as well.

Before the Portal spin-off, Valve released Half-Life: Alyx, a VR-exclusive prequel to Half-Life 2. A “no VR” mod was released for the game, giving players the opportunity to play the game on their PC screen.

Coomer was also asked about revisions to the recently released Steam Deck, saying that Valve is looking into a model of “monolithic updates” for the handheld, as the company doesn’t “have a completely ironed-out plan for the cadence of the hardware updates.”

Interestingly, Coomer said the Steam Deck got its name as an “allusion to the form factor,” as it is an apparent reference to slang from skateboarding, sci-fi and other things the staff like.

When any information will be revealed about the upcoming Valve games was not mentioned.

