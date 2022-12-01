Valve will give away a Steam Deck “every minute” at The Game Awards

Valve has announced that it will be giving away a Steam Deck “every minute” during this month’s The Game Awards – here’s how to get involved.

Last night (November 30), Valve published a blog outlining the giveaway, which will take place on December 8 (December 9 in the UK, due to time zone differences).

“In celebration of The Game Awards, Steam Deck now being in stock, and gaming in general,” the company will give away one 512GB Steam Deck during every minute of The Game Awards’ live stream.

However, only certain viewers will be eligible to take part. Only viewers in the UK, US, Europe and Canada can take part, and the giveaway also requires owning a Steam account in “good standing” that’s made a purchase “between November 14, 2021 and November 14, 2022.”

Eligible fans can register for the giveaway on Valve’s blog, and will then need to watch The Game Awards through this stream. In the UK, The Game Awards takes place from 12:30AM to 3:30AM on December 9.

In November, the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2022 was announced – with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok leading the nominations. Both games have been nominated for the Game of the Year award, along with Stray, Horizon: Forbidden West, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

For Best Indie Game, Cult Of The Lamb, Neon White, Sifu, Stray and Tunic all received nominations, while Vampire Survivors and Norco are both up for Best Debut Indie Game.

As for Best Action, Bayonetta 3, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Neon White, Sifu and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge are all in with a chance of winning.

