Vampire battle royale ‘Bloodhunt’ is wrapping up development

Developer Sharkmob has announced that development on its supernatural battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, is coming to an end.

The news was announced on Sharkmob’s website today (May 15), where the studio confirmed that it hasn’t “been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development” on Bloodhunt.

As a result, the studio has stopped developing the game, although it added that Bloodhunt will remain online and playable ” for as long as we have an active player base and community”.

Advertisement

Although Bloodhunt‘s next patch will be its last, in-game purchases won’t be discontinued on September 26. However, changes before that date will make it easier for players to unlock cosmetics without paying real money.

“While we are as sad as you are that Bloodhunt development has now come to an end, please know that this was a difficult decision to make, and we take this experience with us in the development of coming games,” wrote Sharkmob. “We hope you will still have many enjoyable experiences in Bloodhunt, and we look forward to seeing you on the streets of Prague!”

Bloodhunt‘s development comes to an end just over a year after the game launched in April 2022.

In NME‘s three-star review of Bloodhunt, we praised its atmosphere and movement, though found issues with the tempo of each match.

“Bloodhunt is pretty good, but not good enough,” reads the review. “With the popularity of battle royale games waning as a whole, Bloodhunt is unlikely to find its audience. For those that dig it, though, this is a bloody good time. It’s just hard not to be frustrated by the game’s several minor issues.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite is getting a ranked mode this week.