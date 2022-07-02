‘Vampire Survivors’ patch 0.8.0 will add a new relic mechanic

Developer Poncle has shared the details of Vampire Survivors‘ next update, and it includes a new relic mechanic.

Update 0.8.0 is set to arrive on July 7 and will introduce a new version of the roguelike game’s fifth stage and the final relic that was planned for the original roadmap (via, PCGamesN).

After the final relic is added and collected by the player, a new permanent feature will be introduced to all future runs called the Milky Way Map. This feature will activate the game’s pause menu.

🦇 Patch 0.8.0 – ETA July 7th 🦇 Contains 3 new achievements✅ &

– New version of Stage 5, reverting to previous version once successfully completed 😮

– Final roadmap relic with a new game mechanic ✨

– 1 new arcana 🃏 Extra:

– 1 minor relic: view enemy data from main menu! 🎉 — Vampire Survivors 🦇 PC Game Pass & Steam (@poncle_vampire) July 1, 2022

In Poncle’s original roadmap, it was explained that the developer would add five relics to Vampire Survivors, but more than five have actually already been added and the latest included in update 0.8.0 will add the new mechanic.

Additionally, the patch notes that were shared on Twitter yesterday (July 1), also indicate that a new version of Stage 5 will arrive with the update. This version will revert to the previous version once successfully completed. It will also add one new arcana, as well as three new achievements.

Another tweak will also allow players the option to always automatically pick either the coin bag or the floor chicken when levelling up, only after all equipment has been upgraded.

The previous patch 0.7.3, nicknamed The Posh One, added a new character named Sir Ambrojoe one of the +3 amount characters. In order to unlock this character, players will need to beat 6000 Stagekillers. Ambrojoe also starts with a temporary +10 amount bonus, in a similar way as characters like Porta and Clerici.

Alongside Sir Ambrojoe, another secret character was added named Peppino – an immobile tree that stands in the centre of the map. Although unable to move, the character is able to cast spells, and use abilities and other items to fight off enemies.

In other news, Quantic Labs, the external QA studio that worked on Cyberpunk 2077, has denied allegations of mismanagement following whistleblower claims.