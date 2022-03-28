‘Vampire Survivors’ roadmap teases lots more characters, stages and weapons

An updated roadmap for Vampire Survivors has revealed what content will be added before the game’s first 1.0 release, including nine new playable characters, 16 more weapons, and another five stages.

In a blog shared on Steam, Vampire Survivors creator Luca ‘Poncle’ Galante announced an updated roadmap that details what he’s working on.

“When Vampire Survivors first released on Steam in Early Access, it was estimated to be at 60 per cent content completion. The game had 7 playable characters, 22 weapons, 12 power-ups, 1 stage, and 23 achievements,” opens the post.

“Thanks to the overwhelming success and support from the players, new content has started to come out at a much faster pace than anticipated and the roadmap has also been expanded significantly. The amount of playable characters planned for version 1.0 of the game has been doubled and so has the number of stages with the introduction of bonus/challenge ones. A dozen new weapons have been designed and a handful of new power-ups thrown into the mix.”

Some of the content planned to arrive before 1.0 includes nine more playable characters, 16 new weapons and evolutions, and two more power-ups. There will also be another five stages – two normal stages and three special stages – added, as well as “two new major game mechanics”.

On those mechanics, the blog teases that “the first one, Arcanas, will arrive in April and will unlock a whole new level of viable builds and power creep,” and an endless mode for Vampire Survivors is in the works.

Looking further ahead, fans can expect a new game engine for Vampire Survivors in the summer, and a mobile version should be “hitting the stores soon”.

In other news, Forza Horizon 5 is implementing a new progression system for Horizon Open.