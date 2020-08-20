‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ drops director, lead narrative designer

Paradox Interactive has announced the dismissal of two high-profile developers from its Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 team following the game’s recent delay.

The studio took to its website to announce organisational changes for the game, which includes the dismissals of lead narrative designer Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka’ai Cluney from the game’s development team.

“This was a joint decision made by the leadership of Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive,” Paradox says in the update. “We appreciate, and value, the contributions of Brian and Ka’ai, which were instrumental in establishing the game’s storyline and dark tone and have helped to ensure that we are making a true successor to the iconic Bloodlines. We wish them both the best in their future endeavors.”

The departures of Mitsoda and Cluney comes just a week after the developer announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 would be further delayed to 2021. At the time, the team stated that “our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible” and that the postponement was to “ensure the best player experience possible”.

It is currently unclear why Mitsoda and Cluney were let go. However, in a statement to Rock Paper Shotgun, Mitsoda revealed that he had been “suddenly terminated” from his position. He said that the decision “came as a shock”, adding that in his five years as lead narrative designer, he had “never been led to believe that I hadn’t succeeded”.

“I was not part of the conversations that led to the decision to delay production, and to my knowledge, there were no delays caused by the Bloodlines 2 narrative development,” he continued. “I am confident and proud of the work that I and my team put forward. When that work will be seen and what form it will take is unknown to me.”

Little is known of the game at this point of time, but it is expected to arrive on PC, current-gen and next-gen consoles sometime in 2021.