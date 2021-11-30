‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’ and ‘Blood Bowl 3’ catch delays

Publisher Nacon has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Blood Bowl 3 have both been delayed, with the studio explaining that COVID-19 is to blame.

Following the delay, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will now release on May 19, 2022. In this case, the delay is “to deliver a game that meets the expectations of the franchise’s global fan base” as well as Nacon’s “own publishing targets”.

Meanwhile, Blood Bowl 3 – which was originally planned to launch in February 2022 – will now be released “later in 2022”. This is to “ensure a high-quality adaptation of the renowned board game”. Luckily, fans will be able to try out the game before launch, as a closed beta is on the way.

Nacon has also announced delays to Train Life: A Railway Simulator and Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator. Like Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong and Blood Bowl 3, these games have been delayed to ensure they are of a higher quality at launch. Train Life will now be arriving in June 2022, while Hotel Life is aiming for a “late Q2 2022” release date.

Benoît Clerc, head of publishing at Nacon, has shared more on the delays:

“The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong debuted with a trailer back in July 2020, and another trailer – this time showcasing one of the game’s playable characters – arrived in June 2021.

