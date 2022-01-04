‘Vanguard’ players are highlighting spawn problems in Free-For-All matches

Players are taking to the internet to show that Call Of Duty: Vanguard is having a major spawn problem in games of Free-For-All.

As noted by Dexerto, players are having issues with spawn points in Free-For-All matches, leading to easy kills for other players, and frustration for those getting taken out.

The Reddit clip below, titled “Hardcore FFA gets destroyed by people abusing the horrible spawn system. Every round you have these people!” shows one player killed multiple times in a row after respawning on the exact same spot. Whilst this is completely broken, it’s worthwhile to watch until the end for some sweet revenge.

This problem of literally spawning into enemy fire seems to have been taking place since Vanguard launched, although this is one particularly egregious example of it. Another Reddit post from three months ago illustrates the exact same issue as well.

Whilst it may not be the most widespread or constantly recurring issue (as it can often be difficult to tell) it needs to be noted that this has at least been reported on since the game launched back in November of last year, highlighting how little appears to have been done about the problem.

It’s possible then that developer Sledgehammer Games is keeping a close eye on the ongoing spawn problem, and coming up with ways to try and fix it.

Just before the festive period last year, it was announced the 48,000 cheating accounts had been banned in both Vanguard and Warzone in just one day, as responses ranged from praise to concern that there isn’t a concrete way to stop these accounts from cheating in the first place.

