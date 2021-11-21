‘Vanguard’ season one and the ‘Warzone’ Caldera map delayed one week

Call Of Duty: Vanguard season one and Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s Pacific map have been hit with one-week delays.

Amid the protests at Activision Blizzard and calls for CEO Bobby Kotick’s resignation, it has been announced that both Vanguard’s season one and Warzone’s Pacific Caldera map will launch on December 8, the same day as the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard players will get 24-hour exclusive access to play the Warzone Caldera map on December 8, as open access begins on December 9.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

In a rather large surprise, though, fan-favourite map Shipment has also been added to Call Of Duty: Vanguard and brings with it an incredibly compact and hectic experience for anyone who finds themselves between the iconic containers.

More and more of Call Of Duty looks to be crossing over, seemingly to create a shared experience for players, but this also means that bans from either Warzone or Vanguard have been confirmed to be carried over to all future titles in the franchise.

“Permanent suspensions for security infractions may now apply franchise wide, including Call Of Duty: Vanguard as well as any past, present, and future titles in the Call Of Duty franchise,” said Activision.

It was added that “any attempt to hide, disguise or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension”.

You can also get an early look at the Warzone Caldera map here, and we don’t mean gameplay. We mean the literal, physical map. It’s set to include a volcano, a naval shipyard, ancient structures, and a submarine base.

