Vehicles removed from ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ due to game-breaking bug

Infinity Ward has released a new playlist update for Call of Duty: Warzone that temporarily removes all vehicles from the game.

The developer revealed the update, which has been released across all platforms, on its official Twitter account. Infinity Ward also noted that the removal of vehicles is only temporary, but did not announce when they would return.

A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from #Warzone. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 6, 2020

Although Infinity Ward didn’t give a reason for the removal, VGC reports that it’s partly due to a game-breaking bug. When vehicles are driven into specific out-of-bounds sections of the Verdansk map, it would result in a server crash that booted all players from the on-going game and back to the lobby.

Last month, Infinity Ward released a substantial Season 5 Reloaded update for Call Of Duty: Warzone. It included new modes, weapons as well as a limited-time event called Games Of Summer, which ends today (September 7).

The Games Of Summer event challenges players to various trials of skill, where they can rack up points and medals as they take on each course. There will be unlimited entries for players to hone their skills and obtain the best score. Check out NME’s Games Of Summer guide here.

Activision is set to release Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The game, which will be the main Call Of Duty instalment for 2020, will be a direct sequel to the original 2010 Call Of Duty: Black Ops, and feature a slew of returning characters, such as Alex Woods, Frank Mason and Jason Hudson.