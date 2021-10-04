‘Vengeance Is Mine’ is a new game from ‘Metal Gear Solid V’ actress Stephanie Joosten

Stephanie Joosten, the actress behind Metal Gear Solid V‘s Quiet, has announced she is working on a new game called Vengeance Is Mine.

110 Industries, the brand new studio behind Vengeance Is Mine, revealed a new teaser trailer during the Tokyo Game Show 2021 broadcast, sharing new details about the mech combat game.

According to Joosten, who is the associate creative director of the game, Vengeance Is Mine is a single-player story game that is “bold and exciting” with a blended mixture of genres and themes. “We are creating an emotional spectacle like you’ve never seen or played before,” she said.

The trailer gave a glimpse of what players can expect, showing a character model in a mech suit accompanied by electric music. The game is expected to release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

110 Industries also shared further details regarding the game’s plot and gameplay mechanics in a separate press release.

“Vengeance Is Mine’s, brutal melee mech combat is augmented with a time-manipulation mechanic that adds a fascinating twist to encounters. Thanks to the capabilities of the HYDRA mech suit, the player will have the ability to speed up time and blink towards unsuspecting enemies or rewind time to readjust combos or evade death. HYDRA also comes packing an energy-based projectile weapon that allows you to take on foes at distance.

“Players will step into the shoes of Gabriel Jaeger, brutally executed by three-time travellers heading back to 1664 to obtain an old piece of technology that will allow them to operate the Deacon – a derelict military installation buried under the streets of New Amsterdam. Charles Jaeger, now in full control of the Deacon, rallies his flock to meet their spiritual leader Robert Wright beyond the horizon of space and time. His only problem is Gabriel. Barely making it out alive, Gabriel is in control of the prototype HYDRA mech suit and ready to wreak his revenge.”

Plenty more announcements were made during Tokyo Game Show, including the official release date for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.