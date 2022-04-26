‘Videogame Heardle’ tests how well you know your gaming soundtracks

Another version of Heardle – the musical clone of ever-popular Wordle – now has a video game version.

Titled Videogame Heardle, it can be found here (thanks, PC Gamer), and looks exactly like regular Heardle. Like Heardle, the game gives players six attempts with increasing time to guess the video game song being played.

Created by Twitter user g0m on April 18, there are now up to 150 songs in the game’s queue (that’s almost half a year’s worth) and even a YouTube playlist with all the previous answers for those so inclined.

The gaming-oriented take on Heardle joins Sonic Heardle, which takes the blue hedgehog’s three decades of musical history and turns it into yet another clone of the popular guessing game.

Video game music lovers will also be happy to know that the BBC will be hosting its first ever Gaming Prom this year, which can be watched in concert or via BBC Four this August. Called ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-Bit To Infinity’, the show will feature music from Kingdom Hearts, Shadow Of The Colossus, Battlefield 2042 and more.

“Fantastic worlds, epic adventures, complex characters and huge moral choices,” reads the event’s description. “The universe of computer gaming is a natural match for orchestral music, and in the 21st century games have created a huge and passionate global audience for some of the most vivid, ambitious and inventive music currently being written for symphony orchestra.”

For those struggling with today’s Heardle, we’ve revealed today’s answer – along with a hint – right here to make things easier for you.

In other news, the Overwatch 2 beta starts today, and Blizzard has outlined exactly how players can get involved. The beta itself will run from April 26 to May 17, with more planned in the future as development progresses.