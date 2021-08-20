Vine co-founder announces Supdrive, a console that uses NFTs as games

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann has announced Supdrive, a blockchain based fantasy game console that will use NFT technology to run games.

On Wednesday (August 18) Dom Hofmann, one of the founders of Vine, announced Supdrive – an “on-chain fantasy game console” coming soon.

As reported by The Verge, Hofmann has stated that games available on Supdrive will be NFTs (Non-fungible token), meaning there will be a limited edition of copies available for each game. Furthermore, each copy of a Supdrive game will be unique, with “different colour palettes, difficulty levels, and more” available.

NFTs are pieces of digital content that are often bought and sold as opportunities to uniquely possess ownership of the piece. Since making headlines, NFTs have been criticised for having a significant impact on the environment.

👀 New project alert Supdrive

On-chain fantasy game console

Coming soon@supdrive pic.twitter.com/ELu9Hvj9ng — dom (@dhof) August 18, 2021

The first official Supdrive update, posted on Discord, describes the platform with the following:

“Supdrive is an on-chain fantasy console where the games themselves are NFTs. You can think of it sort of like Artblocks for games. These games will all run on the Supdrive Virtual Firmware, a toolkit that allows games to be written in concise instructions that are gas friendly and ideal for on-chain storage.”

At first, Supdrive games will be arcade focused – “think titles like Galaga, Pacman, or Asteroid” – but should eventually become more sophisticated as the Supdrive firmware is upgraded. Hofmann states that Supdrive is aiming for an October release date, and will likely have some “leadup activities” before then.

Earlier in the year, PC game Blankos Block Party sought to introduce more NFT content to gamers, with collectible “digital vinyl toys” that players can collect and sell.

