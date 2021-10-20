Virtual Electric Daisy Carnival festival is coming to ‘Roblox’

Electronic music event promoter Insomniac has announced that it is bringing Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) to Roblox.

Taking place from October 22-25, the World Party EDC is the first virtual festival to take place inside Roblox. The World Party space, “dedicated to music and imagination”, is already open and users can jump in here.

The virtual music festival will feature the same “globally recognised” festival stages as in the real EDC – which also hosts 500,000 attendees the same weekend in Las Vegas – such as cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, Camp EDC, Pixel Forest, and more.

Festival fans not in attendance at the physical event will be able to watch and enjoy sets on the virtual stages in the World Party metaverse, beginning with a limited pre-show beginning at 12am BST on October 23 / 4pm PT on October 22.

Through Roblox, fans can attend live sets by over 50 artists – including Zedd, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Gryffin, Loud Luxury, Wax Motif, Oliver Heldens, Benny Benassi, Rezz, and many more. They will not only appear on the same virtual stage as they do in real life, but artists will also “server hop” to meet and greet fans inside the World Party experience throughout the festival.

Being an interactive space, there’s also more than just enjoying the music, as users can also express themselves by equipping a range of cosmetic accessories, and attendees can even have the opportunity of winning real and virtual merchandise.

The space will also feature mini-games, allowing fans to race through the world to collect cuddly animals, get into dance battles with friends, and build their home in Camp EDC – the festival campsite.

While EDC streamed a virtual rave-a-thon last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the festival’s first step into a virtual platform.

Elsewhere, Facebook is reportedly rebranding under a new name as it transitions from a social media company to a metaverse company.