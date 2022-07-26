‘VRChat’ is being review bombed following anti-cheat announcement

VRChat is being review-bombed on Steam following the introduction of Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) into the game.

The addition of the anti-cheat system to VRChat was announced in a developer blog on July 25. The reasoning given by the VRChat team was as follows.

“Modified clients” are a large problem for VRChat in a variety of ways. Malicious modified clients allow users to attack and harass others, causing a huge amount of moderation issues. Even seemingly non-malicious modifications complicate the support and development of VRChat, and make it impossible for VRChat creators to work within the expected, documented bounds of VRChat.”

However, this has not gone down well with the game’s community. Modding was a large part of the VRChat experience despite it being technically disallowed. Mods are currently used to address the game’s poor performance as well as to add missing accessibility features such as speech-to-text (via PCGamer).

In the next VRChat update, we're implementing the first of several new features focused on making VRChat a better and safer place to hang out. This includes our implementation of Easy Anti-Cheat and Secure Instances. Check out our blog post to learn more. https://t.co/teKcegiRGd pic.twitter.com/v0VQJH27wN — VRChat (@VRChat) July 25, 2022

Recent Steam reviews for VRChat are currently sitting at “mostly negative” as thousands of negative reviews are flooding in from displeased community members.

One such negative review lists the negative outcomes bringing EAC will cause for VRChat. “What EAC will do for VRChat: Lower framerates, increase instability, stop script kiddies, stop “wholesome” mods, accessibility mods, and quality of life mods, Stop [GPU software] from improving your framerate…”

One user with almost 9,000 hours left a sarcastic positive review, stating that the uninstall button works great on the game. Another simply stated, “horrible devs, entirely disconnected from the community and what they want.”

The VRChat development team has yet to address the ongoing community backlash to their decision.

