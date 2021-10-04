‘Wanted: Dead’ is a third-person gorefest from ex-Team Ninja developers

Wanted: Dead was revealed at the Tokyo Game Show and is being developed by Soleil. The game is set to release next year.

Wanted: Dead is set in a sci-fi Hong Kong, where players take control of a cyborg police officer armed with swords and guns. The trailer shown at the Tokyo Game Show displays her combat prowess with multiple armed goons getting taken down. Combat appears to include grapple attacks, sword and gun combos, and lots of dismemberment.

The Wanted: Dead trailer showed several gory ways that humans can be dealt with and featured a sizeable armoured mech that players will need to deal with. Little has been revealed of the story so far, but a second trailer showed a cooking show which might tie in somehow.

The game is being developed by Soleil, with some members of staff coming from Team Ninja. Team Ninja previously worked on Dead Or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, and the violence in the trailer is definitely familiar to that seen in the Ninja Gaiden series. Wanted: Dead is currently expected to launch in 2022.

Also shown at the Tokyo Game Show was a new trailer for Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game received a new trailer as well as an official release date. The game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For PC players, the game will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and will not be available on Steam.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available to pre-order now. Fans can choose between a physical and digital standard edition or a digital deluxe version, including the game, an art book, a soundtrack, A DLC season pass, and other pre-order bonus content.

Elsewhere, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is revealing its last fighter in a live stream tomorrow.