‘Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’ delayed by a month to fix “critical” issues

Developer Fatshark has announced that the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been pushed back by a month, citing the need to make “critical” improvements.

In a Twitter post shared yesterday (July 28), Fatshark announced that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is now planned to launch on November 30 for PC, with Xbox Series X|S versions planned to release “shortly after”.

The hack and slash shooter has suffered several delays, although it was originally meant to launch in 2021, it was last planned to release on September 13 2022.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making,” shared Fatshark. “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

Fatshark explained that the delay is due to needing “more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems,” and added that each of these areas are “critical to making sure we have the best possible experience.”

However, it’s not all bad news as Fatshark has announced that it will be inviting fans to play beta versions of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide “soon”. Anyone wanting to sign up for tests can do so here, but the page notes that they will need to fill out a follow-up questionnaire about their platform and hardware specs to be eligible.

NME got to preview Warhammer 40,000: Darktide earlier in the year, and had a lot of fun with the game’s combat system.

“Everything from the weight of attacks to hitboxes to the flow of levels felt refined,” our preview reads. “The melee is buttery smooth, and enemies are dangerously sharp, which is impressive with how many of them are trying to carve you up at once.”

In other gaming news, Xbox has partnered with the National Trust to build Dorset’s Corfe Castle in Minecraft.