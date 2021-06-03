Fatshark’s upcoming Warhammer 40,000 co-op shooter has delivered some good news in the form of an announcement video revealing that Dan Abnett

As part of a huge Warhammer themed games reveal, Fatshark have released a violent new announcement video sharing details on the writing talent currently working on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

As well as showing off some gameplay, the video introduces author and comic book writer Dan Abnett as the co-writer behind the game.

Abnett is already a familiar face for many Warhammer fans, as he has penned a variety of titles in both the Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40K universe – including many entries in fan favourite 40K series The Horus Heresy.

In the announcement trailer, Abnett explains that the game will “focus on humans” in order to emphasise the “vulnerability and survival horror” aspects.

The game will be set in the hive city of Tertium and will see a team of four players work together to defeat waves of enemies while investigating rumours of a cult.

Also included in the video is executive producer Steven Bigras, who stresses that working as a team will be the only way to succeed on the planet of Atoma Prime.

Players will utilize a mission hub to build trust with the Inquisition, which in turn will reward players with “more things for you to do”.

The game is being developed and published by Swedish video game studio Fatshark, which has already created the Warhammer: Vermintide series. Like Darktide, these are also four player co-op games.

While Fatshark’s previous Warhammer games have been created in a fantasy setting, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide marks the shift to the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide currently has a planned release for 2021, and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

If you’re looking for more Warhammer games, ‘‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ is also set 2021 release date.