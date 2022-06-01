‘Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’ is an RPG with “exceptional freedom”

Owlcat Games has announced Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – a roleplaying game (RPG) that follows one of the Empire’s spacefaring privateers on a quest to chart a deadly region of the universe.

Revealed during the Warhammer Skulls showcase, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a classic roleplaying game (CRPG) with turn-based combat. Players will be dropped into the shoes of a Rogue Trader, characters in the universe that are tasked with carrying out trade and expanding the borders of the Empire.

The game is being developed by Owlcat Games, creator of Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous. On what fans can expect from Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the studio shared that players will explore the Koronus Expanse – “a dangerous and unexplored region on the far frontiers of the Imperium of Man.”

Advertisement

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will also include a party-based system, and players will be able to recruit “a mighty Space Marine, a mercurial Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle” during their adventures.

Owlcat Games head Oleg Shpilchevsky has shared that his team is “really excited to open a new chapter in Owlcat Games history,” and added that getting to work in the Warhammer 40,000 universe “is a great honour but also a responsibility and challenge for us as a team”. Shpilchevsky went on to explain what the game’s Warhammer 40,000 setting affords players in terms of roleplaying opportunities:

“The grim darkness of the 41st millennium is a harsh place of unbound evil, untold sacrifices and large-scale threats and challenges that perfectly transitions into an exciting roleplaying narrative that allows an exceptional freedom of in-game choice for the player […] We endeavour to bring to the game everything that fans of the cRPG genre love and expect: fateful decisions, non-linear stories, strong and diverse companions [and] complex gaming systems to master.”

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader doesn’t have a release date just yet, but Owlcat Games has shared that fans who buy a Founder’s Pack edition of the game will be given early access to alpha and beta versions ahead of launch.

In other gaming news, Sega has shared a clip of Sonic Frontier‘s open-world in action.