‘Warhammer 40K: Darktide’ and more will join Game Pass this month

Upcoming co-op shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and several other games are set to arrive on Game Pass later this month, Xbox has confirmed.

A blog published today (November 15) has outlined eight games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout November, starting with real-time strategy Dune: Spice Wars which arrives for PC Game Pass on November 17.

Action-RPG Ghostlore will also join PC Game Pass on November 17, while Gungrave G.O.R.E and Lapin will be added for console, PC and cloud. Additionally, Norco will be added to the service on the same date – though it will only be playable for subscribers on cloud and console.

The next set of games will arrive on November 29, featuring hardcore shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm and Soccer Story, an upcoming open-world comedy RPG from No More Robots. Earlier in the year, No More Robots founder Mike Rose told NME that putting the company’s titles on Game Pass “makes them sell so much more.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide marks November’s last Game Pass title, and will be added for PC users when it launches on November 30. In September, we premiered Darktide’s main theme, which was created by BAFTA-winning composer Jesper Kyd.

While there are several titles for Game Pass subscribers to look forward to, two more new games arrived on the service today. The first of which is “sci-fi adventure” Somerville, while the second is Obsidian Entertainment‘s medieval murder-mystery Pentiment.

We awarded Pentiment four stars out of five in our review, and heaped praise on the game’s plot.

“Pentiment tells an elaborate tale of conspiracy and murder through a deeply human lens, and Obsidian’s choice to let players draw their own conclusions is one that pays off remarkably well,” reads our review, which added that “Pentiment is a tale of pure brilliance.”

