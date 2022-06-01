‘Warhammer 40K: Warpforge’ is a “massive” free card battler coming to PC

The Horus Heresy: Legions developer Everguild has announced Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge, a “massive” digital collectable card game with “brutal and fast-paced skirmishes”.

Announced during Games Workshop’s Warhammer Skulls showcase, Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will be a “a new, free-to-play digital card game” set in the Warhammer universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge will include several single-player campaigns exploring each of the game’s playable factions, as well as “regular play and time-limited competitions with unique rules of engagement.”

On which factions will be playable, Everguild shared the following:

“From the resolute armies of the Imperium to the corrupted forces of Chaos and the myriad Xenos races, each faction will feature very different play styles and tactics. Several of the best-known armies will feature upon launch, with regular expansions bringing in more armies and races into battle over time.”

The card game is set to launch in 2023 for PC, and a mobile version with cross-play is planned for further in the future. Discussing Warpforge, Everguild CEO Andres Tallos shared that ““As huge fans of Warhammer 40,000, we are committed to turning this vast universe into a genre-defining CCG.”

“With fast and nail-biting gameplay, innovative game modes, superb visuals and a deep love for the lore showing through every detail, we are pushing the envelope in every aspect!”

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge was far from the only new game to be announced at Warhammer Skulls. Other titles revealed include boomer shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun as well as a CRPG called Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which is being developed by Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous creator Owlcat Games.

Several existing games – such as Total War: Warhammer 3 and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – also received trailers to tease exciting updates planned for the future.

In other gaming news, Konami has announced a series of planned updates for eFootball 2022.