‘Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin’ trailer reveals chaotic fourth faction

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin has shown off its fourth and final faction ahead of its launch in November: the Disciples of Tzeentch.

“Favouring intellect over brute strength, Tzeentch’s minions are gifted with arcane powers and eldritch mutations,” explained Frontier Developments in the announcement on Steam. Check out the video deep dive from the developer below:

Though these units are not particularly physically strong, these characters are chaotic, wielding “raw magic, insidious cunning and the worst kind of change”.

As spellcasters, the Disciples of Tzeentch are specialised in magical attacks and debuffs. However, they prioritise ranged strategies in their aggressive and offensive approach, meaning that the player must be aware of their positioning to make the most of the abilities.

Units like Pink Horrors mutate into new forms when struck with enemy attacks. Tzaangor Skyfires benefit from high mobility while riding on a floating platform and are able to discern hidden attackers with their “glances of the future” trait.

The Lord Of Change is the greater daemon of Tzeentch and can create a portal to Chaos in the middle of the battlefield, destroying anything that is directly underneath it.

As a reminder, the rest of the factions of Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin are Nighthaunt, Orruk Kruleboyz and Stormcast Eternals.

When NME had to opportunity to preview the game earlier this year, praise was paid to the systems that encourage creative tactical thinking and an approachable set up for new and veteran fans of the series.

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin releases for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 17.

