Warner Bros. Games has announced ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is coming to next-gen systems along with a wave of new features, Warner Bros. Games has announced.

The new edition is set to launch on November 17 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Anyone who purchases the game on PS4 or Xbox One will be eligible for a next-gen upgrade for free.

Next-gen owners will also receive multiple graphical improvements. 4K resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times and cross-gen capabilities for select modes will all be included.

Declared an expanded version of the game, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate comes bundled with the base game, Kombat Pack 1 fighters, and the expansion known as Aftermath. Additionally, a new Kombat Pack 2 will be added with more fighters. Included in the pack will be Mileena, a clone of Kitana; Rain, the royal Edenian demigod; and Rambo, who shares the likeness and voice of actor Sylvester Stallone.

Check out the announcement trailer below which showcases the new fighters in cinematic action:

The new fighters join many other series famous and pop culture characters. Rambo will be joining existing fighters such as Terminator, Joker and Robocop. The latter was added to the huge Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion.

Aftermath (which is included in the new edition), added a whole new story for players to undertake and followed the events of the main game. New stages and fatalities were also added to the mix.

It was originally reported that Warner Bros. Games was up for sale, however, following announcements of games such as Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, it was said to be “too valuable” to be sold.