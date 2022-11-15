‘Warzone 2’ and ‘Modern Warfare 2’ will share a nonlinear Battle Pass

An advert for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s Battle Pass has revealed significant changes to the system, as players will be able to influence which rewards they unlock first.

As detailed in the below video, Call of Duty‘s upcoming Battle Pass will feature a non-linear progression system in the form of a “combat map,” which is structured to give players some choice in what order they unlock rewards from the pass.

Season 01 Battle Pass Trailer appears to have been posted early by Call of Duty Australia channels – pic.twitter.com/foYImFDgyv — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 15, 2022

Players progress through the Battle Pass by playing multiplayer matches of Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Doing so provides Battle Tokens, which can be traded in for rewards that are spread across tiles – named “Combat Sectors” – on the pass.

Each Combat Sector contains five rewards, and earning all five will open up connecting Sectors. Players can then choose which direction they continue earning rewards in, with the idea being that players can chart their own path toward the rewards they’re keenest to unlock. Completing every sector will grant players “valuable bonus rewards,” and Activision says there are “new functional items and Call of Duty points” to unlock via the Battle Pass.

As detailed earlier in the month, the Battle Pass will feature four new weapons – the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG, along with the Chimera and M13B assault rifles.

An upgraded Battle Pass will feature “over 100 total rewards including new operators, weapon blueprints, and Call of Duty points,” while future seasons will add more maps, rewards and “new surprises” to unlock.

The Battle Pass, along with Warzone 2, launches tomorrow (November 16). Preloading is available now – here’s how to download the battle royale ahead of launch – while these are the exact times you can jump in and play.