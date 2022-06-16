‘Warzone’ map update includes “better visibility” and return of Storage Town

Raven Software has shared new details on what the Fortune’s Keep map update will bring to Warzone, including improved visibility and the return of Storage Town as a point of interest.

Yesterday (June 15), the official Call Of Duty Twitter account revealed several of the changes coming to Warzone‘s Caldera map.

One of the biggest changes mentioned involves a tweak to Caldera’s flora, which will bring “50 per cent less vegetation and better visibility”. While this may not seem exciting, it addresses issues with visibility that the Warzone community has complained about since the launch of Caldera.

The updated map will also include several new “micro” points of interest, which Raven Software says will mean more places for players to find loot. A follow-up tweet from the Call Of Duty account also asked if anyone had any “extra storage”, which suggests that one of these new locations will mark the return of Storage Town.

As one Twitter user has spotted, Storage Town also seems to appear on the map posted below, in the mid-western side of Caldera.

There will also be “secret underground Mercenary Vaults” for players to discover, as well as “more surprises” that have not been announced yet.

Earlier in the week, Raven Software shared a trailer for Fortune’s Keep which detailed the map’s namesake fortress, as well as a winery and Smuggler’s Cove.

Earlier in the year, Activision revealed that Warzone 2 is in development, and is set to launch later this year. However, the company recently confirmed that players’ progress and cosmetics in Warzone will not carry over to the sequel.

