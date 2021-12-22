Warzone’s Krampus is being nerfed following player complaints

Raven Software has announced that it will change Call of Duty: Warzone‘s controversial Krampus in-game event following feedback.

In a tweet from Raven Software, the developer announced that the festive monster would be receiving a significant nerf and would spawn less frequently in light of player complaints.

Krampus now has much less health, and will no longer spawn after the 4th circle during a match of Warzone.

Looks like Krampus made it to the very top of the Festive Fervor naughty list. So… • Krampus' health has been reduced significantly across all modes / respective squad sizes • Krampus no longer spawns after the 4th Circle Let this be a lesson to all those pesky Elves. 🎄 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) December 21, 2021

Warzone’s new season, and new map; Caldera, isn’t going as smoothly as the developers would like. The melee attack isn’t working properly as Season 1 gets underway.

As reported by Dexerto, melee attacks just aren’t doing any damage. A video from user chrisssf (which can be seen below) on the CODWarzone subreddit shows melee hits not doing any damage despite landing on the opponent.

Warzone is currently holding a “Festive Fervor” event. Developers say the Christmas-themed season will feature “limited-time modes, events, rewards, and features up to the New Year along with plenty of discounts on classic Bundle and new holiday-themed offerings.”

Players will also be tasked with taking out Elf Team Six, diminutive fighters “hidden around Vanguard’s Multiplayer maps” who “are ready to roast Operators like chestnuts on an open fire”. Taking out an Elf Team Six member before they disappear will “earn match score and Killstreak progress, a small gift that could help give your enemies something far worse than coal in their stockings.”

