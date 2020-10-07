Watch a new ‘Yakuza: Like A Dragon’ trailer, featuring all its mini-games

Sega has released a new trailer for the upcoming western release of Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

The trailer shows lead protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and the many side quests he will embark upon throughout his journey. The mini-games shown in the trailer include a Guitar Hero-esque rhythm game, trivia, arcade fighting games, baseball and golf batting cages, darts and more.

The game will also feature a beloved mini-game mechanic from previous titles: Karaoke. Alongside brand-new songs, Yakuza: Like A Dragon will feature – for the first time – English versions of popular karaoke tunes from past games.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon will see the series veer away from its usual hands-on combat mechanic and instead embrace an RPG approach instead, featuring a turn-based system. Players can expect to be wrapped in a crime-drama and control a team of four members in strategic battles.

Outside of combat, the new entry is also set to adopt a lighter tone compared to its predecessors, as new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga approaches life with “a meta worldview”, in which he sees himself as the star of an RPG. This element of the game is further evidenced through the new trailer.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is scheduled to release in the West on November 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, with the PS5 version launching on March 2, 2021. The game was first released earlier this January on the PS4, but only in Japan.