‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ is getting an ‘Assassin’s Creed’ crossover

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion is adding a playable assassin in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed crossover event.

Watch Dogs: Legion is hosting an Assassin’s Creed crossover that begins on August 24. All players will be able to enjoy two new story missions for free, as well as a few world events. Those who own the season pass will gain access to Darcy, an assassin who will be playable in the main game or online multiplayer.

A trailer released by Ubisoft sets the stage for Darcy’s entry. An ominous voice talks about how the assassins seem to become nearly extinct with relative frequency. There is a tomb of old assassins that the voice is trying to access. Presumably, this is linked to the two-story missions that are being added.

Alongside the narrative hooks, the trailer also looks at the playable assassin arriving with the DLC. Darcy can be seen running across rooftops and dropping onto enemies. The video’s description confirms that Darcy will have hidden blades that can be used to kill foes stealthily. Darcy is also seen wearing traditional white assassin robes that have not been in the main series for some time.

The soundtrack for the trailer is A Sneaking Sense Of Liberty from the soundtrack for Assassin’s Creed Unity.

The season pass for Watch Dogs Legion also includes the bloodlines DLC. This added Aiden Peirce from Watch Dogs 1 and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 as playable characters. It also expanded the story with additional missions set before the events of the main game.

