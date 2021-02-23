‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ multiplayer mode arrives next month

Ubisoft has announced that the multiplayer mode for Watch Dogs: Legion will arrive as a free update early next month.

The free update will launch on March 9 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia. Once the update has been downloaded, players will be able to access it as a standalone option on the main menu. From there, players can enjoy a range of new features including co-op modes, Tactical Ops missions and a new PvP deathmatch arena.

The studio has shared a breakdown video for the multiplayer update, as well as a more detailed rundown post on the Ubisoft blog. The online mode, according to Ubisoft, will take place after the events of the game’s main campaign, and will not feature any story spoilers. Upon loading into a multiplayer game, players will have to set up a new Operative and rebuild their hacking organisation, DedSec.

Players will be able to recruit anyone they come across in London’s open-world setting. This includes other online players and NPCs through the game’s new Influence point system. Leveling up and completing mission objectives will give players more influence, and in some cases, will allow them to recruit others instantly upon sight.

Co-op modes

The multiplayer will include a variety of co-op modes for up to four players, who will have to work together to accomplish tasks such as neutralising targets without being detected, coordinating hacks and destroying vehicles.

Tactical Ops

Tactical Ops missions, on the other hand, will serve as the co-op endgame challenges. The missions require a minimum of three players in a team, although Ubisoft recommends using a full team of four players. If a single member of the team is eliminated, the entire squad will have to start the stage over from the beginning. There will be five stages in total for Tactical Ops missions.

PvP deathmatch

The new PvP deathmatch mode known as Spiderbot Arena will see four players take control of spider-like robots, and pit them against each other. Each round will last six minutes, and the player with the most eliminations will be crowned the victor. Throughout the course of the match, players will acquire randomised loot boxes that contain powerful weapons, ranging from shotguns and lasers to tracking missiles and more.

The game’s multiplayer mode was due to launch on December 3, but was postponed to this year following the technical issues and bugs that plagued the base game when in launched in November last year.