‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ multiplayer mode delayed due to single player bugs

Watch Dogs: Legion’s multiplayer update has been delayed until 2021 due to the game’s ongoing bugs.

The update, called Watch Dogs Online, was due to launch on December 3. However, some ongoing issues with the game have led Ubisoft to temporarily delay the multiplayer launch until the biggest single player issues have been patched out.

On PC, several Watch Dogs: Legion players have been hit with a progression wiping bug. The most recent patch promises to fix stability issues, but several issues remain.

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021,” Ubisoft wrote in the most recent patch notes. “This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

When Watch Dogs Online does arrive, it will bring a host of new game modes, and almost as much fresh content as the campaign itself. It will introduce new missions to be played in four player co-op, as well as dynamic events and PvP mode. As part of PvP, up to eight players will be able to battle it out in the Spider Bot Arena, using the Spider Bot drones.

Watch Dogs: Legion has generated mixed headlines since its release. As well as problems with bugs and save corruption, Ubisoft removed voice actor Helen Lewis from the game after she was criticised for a 2017 Atlantic article on trans people. However, the game has also been praised for its integration of music, with Stormzy’s video for ‘Rainfall’ being set in the game.

Warner Music UK, who represent Stormzy, have pointed to this as a success story, and say they now ask new artists what video games they play as part of record deal negotiations.