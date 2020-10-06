Watch extended footage of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ braindance sequence

CD Project RED has released new gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077.

The new footage is an extended version of the braindance gameplay sequence that was first shown during the first episode of Night City Wire back in June. It follows the character Evelyn Parker, who is impatiently waiting for braindance technician Judy Alvarez to get player character V set up at the braindance station.

The extended clip debuted during a special Russian edition of the Night City Wire showcase, but English captions are available. During the livestream, CD Projekt RED also introduced gamers to the Russian cast of voice actors and talked about how the script was localised for a Russian audience.

Check out the full Russian edition of Night City Wire below, with the extended braindance footage starting at the 1:10 mark.

The Russian edition of Night City Wire comes just hours after CD Projekt RED revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 had finally gone gold following multiple rounds of delays. Going gold in means that the game’s initial launch version is ready to be certified and pressed for mass distribution.

Prior to Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, CD Projekt RED announced that it had issued a company-wide mandatory six-day work week in order to finish the game ahead of its projected November release.

The game is currently scheduled to release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 19. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles will also support the game through backwards compatibility, with a next-gen patch scheduled for next year. Pre-orders are now available.