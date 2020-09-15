Watch new ‘Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’ trailer, inspired by zany ’90s Japanese ads

Toys For Bob has released a brand new live-action trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time that harkens back to the ’90s when zany ads were all the rage in Japan.

The new trailer invokes players’ nostalgia by essentially recreating a bizarre Japanese commercial for the original game back in the ’90s that featured what would become Crash’s iconic dance animation from Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back.

Check out the trailer below.

Advertisement

The dance choreography isn’t the only thing to return. The Japanese ads’ iconic Crash Bandicoot theme song also makes a comeback in the latest trailer, albeit with better production, given the technological advances made since 1996.

The original Japanese commercial can be found below for reference.

It is currently unclear if Toys For Bob and Activision will be including the iconic dance animations and theme song in Crash Bandicoot 4, or if it was just a throwback leading up to the game’s release.

Advertisement

In other Crash Bandicoot 4 news, the game will receive a demo consisting of two levels on Wednesday, September 16. The demo will only be available to players who pre-order the game on PS4 and Xbox One ahead of its full launch.

The game will let players take control of a number of characters apart from Crash, such as Tawna Bandicoot, Dr. Neo Cortex, and more. More information has also been shared on Tawna, in which she was the hero of her own story in an alternate dimension.