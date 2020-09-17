Watch the action packed first gameplay for ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Insomniac Games has showcased a PS5 gameplay demo for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and outlined it’s launch plans for the console.

In a 7-minute long demonstration captured from a PS5, the console’s power was shown in numerous ways. With stunning next-gen visuals, detailed ray tracing effects, and a new 60 frames per second mode, the city of New York is shown with a new lease of life

The demo opens with Miles wandering the streets in a city which is currently in the middle of war between devious energy corporation, Roxxon, and a high-tech criminal army, the Underground. The action quickly unfolds once the Underground attacks the city.

Following this, a high-octane set-piece takes place on a nearby bridge, in which Miles must become Spider-Man and save the day, utilising new bio-electric venom and camouflage abilities in the process.

Check out the full gameplay demo below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been confirmed to be a PS5 launch title, and will also arrive on the PS4. Additionally, PS5 users can purchase the Ultimate Edition, which comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered – an upgraded version of the original game.

The new package will include all post-launch content a series of next-gen enhancements. Character models will be improved, including Peter Parker, who will have a brand new look. Ray-traced reflections, ambient shadows, improved lighting, and all the graphical inclusions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be incorporated.

Finally, three new suits will be added and an entirely new trophy list, enabling players the opportunity to platinum the original game again.

The PS5 console will release in certain territories on November 12, followed by a global release on November 19.