Watch the explosive launch trailer for ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

Activision has released the launch trailer for its highly anticipated action shooter, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The trailer kicks off with former US President Ronald Reagan addressing the CIA ahead of their “deniable” mission to take down Perseus, who threatens to wipe out half of Europe. Shortly after, the clip picks up the pace with rapid gunfire and explosions.

The trailer also includes a number of fan favourites, such as Mason, Alder and Woods, as well as new never-before-seen gameplay footage sprinkled throughout. The trailer mainly focused solely on the game’s main single-player campaign.

Check out the launch trailer below.

Black Ops Cold War will also mark the return of the franchise’s popular Zombies mode. It was recently revealed that PS4 and PS5 players will receive access to an exclusive Zombies mode called Onslaught for a year, before it hits other consoles in November 2021.

The game’s campaign will also include multiple endings, which will be determined by player choices throughout the story. “We wanted to take some of our missions and infuse optional objectives, multiple paths and some player choice moments inside some of those missions,” said Raven Software’s Dan Vondrak, confirming that some choices “towards the end will actually shape the ending of the narrative of the campaign”.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to be released on November 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. Pre-orders are available now.