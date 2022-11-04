Watch the first gameplay trailer for ‘Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened’

The first gameplay trailer for Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has been shared – check it out below.

According to the Ukrainian studio, “The Awakened is a Lovecraft/Conan Doyle crossover detective adventure game that puts you in the shoes of a young Sherlock who is up against a sinister sect that worships a monstrous ancient deity – Cthulhu.”

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is also a reimagined take on the 2006 game of the same name, with the remake featuring a new third-person perspective, new investigation mechanics, new side quests, plus new art assets, animations, voice work and cutscenes, with the narrative twisted to act as a continuation of Frogmores’ young Sherlock arc, which began with 2021’s Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.

“Put simply, this is not a just remaster. It is a full-scale remake where the only assets from the original game we are using are the general case plots,” explained the studio.

Check out the first gameplay trailer below:

“Like the whole country, we are grappling with constant power outages, unstable internet connections, heating issues and so forth,” Frogwares’ Sergiy Oganesyan said in a statement. “It’s an inconvenience that hinders our work, brought to us courtesy of an incompetent and cowardly army who need to try starve and freeze civilians in order to claim victory. But we have figured out ways to deal with these hurdles like everyone else and simply keep moving forward.”

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened was first announced back in July, with a Kickstarter campaign to support the development of the game coming in August. “The Russian invasion of our homeland Ukraine has thrown up one of the toughest production challenges we’ve ever faced,” the studio said at the time.

Frogwares’ goal was smashed in less than six hours, with the studio able to add a variety of stretch goals. The studio was forced to defend a promotion that allowed three people to put personalised messages on artillery shells that would be fired at Russian forces though.

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is currently aiming to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2023.

