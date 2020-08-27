Watch the gameplay trailer for ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’

Warner Bros. Games has released its first gameplay trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, showcasing many memorable moments from the film series.

Since its initial reveal at E3 last year (2019), news on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been scarce, however fans have finally been treated to a first-look at footage from the game which is expected to launch in spring 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

Using the same trailer music from Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, the LEGO adaptation pulls on the nostalgic strings by reliving many classic moments, balanced with the series’ famous style of tongue-in-cheek humour. All levels from previous games have been reimagined from the ground-up and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include all nine films.

The trailer showcases new gameplay elements such as third-person shooting from a shoulder perspective and first-person Podracing. Many playable characters were revealed from classic heroes such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, to recent villains like Kylo Ren. Vehicles also seem to have an heavier emphasis with explosive space combat sprinkled throughout.

Watch the first gameplay trailer below:

The reinvention of the LEGO Star Wars series will allow players to tackle the nine films in any order of their choosing, with hundreds of character and vehicles at their disposal. Expansive hub areas will be accessible as players venture across the galaxy between planets, offering a variety of quests and secrets to discover.

A deluxe edition of the game will also be available, offering extra character packs from spin-off media in the Star Wars universe, such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian. Physical edition owners will also receive a Luke Skywalker with blue milk minifigure.

Additionally, select LEGO Star Wars sets will come bundled with codes which unlock new characters, vehicles and starships in the game.

