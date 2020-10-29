Watch the launch trailer for season seven of ‘Apex Legends’

After previously dropping new details about season seven for Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment have released the launch trailer.

Season seven is expected to drop on November 4 as a free update, bringing with it a new map, legend, and a variety of other new inclusions. The trailer begins with a few of the game’s original heroes heading off into space, before arriving at the new map, Olympus, providing a tease at the layout for the vibrant new environment.

The stylistic trailer also gives further insight to the character traits of new legend, Horizon, a Scottish astrophysicist who is shown to have a gravity tornado as her special ability. After the heroes meet Horizon, a first-look at the Apex Legends’ new vehicle, The Trident, is shown in action. The bulking vehicle is built for squads and quick traversal around the map.

Watch the full season seven launch trailer below:

When season seven launches on November 4, the Steam version of the game will also be released. PC players will then have the opportunity to jump between playing the game off the Origin launcher – or via Steam – as and when they like. Steam users can obtain a variety of unique Apex Legends rewards for their Steam page from the game’s store page.

The Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was expected to launch later this year, however, the developer has since delayed the port until 2021. It explained that “this year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.”

Cross-play for Apex Legends also recently launched in a beta format. While console players are able to freely fight between different systems, PC players will remain against others on the same platform, unless a console user directly joins the party of a friend playing on PC.