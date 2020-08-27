Watch the Marvel-themed trailer for ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 4

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite has finally arrived, and along with it a new Marvel-themed launch trailer.

The trailer for the new season, titled Nexus War, kicked off with Iron Man flying through the skies, before being abducted by a mysterious force. As it turns out, he – as well as a host of other Marvel characters, including Wolverine, Storm, Mystique and more – has been summoned into the Fortnite world, which is being threatened by the planet-eating Galactus.

Epic Games also dropped a teaser for the new season’s Battle Pass. It showcases the skins for the aforementioned Marvel characters, alongside others like She-Hulk, Doctor Doom and Groot. The trailer also highlights the new pets, weapon skins, enemies and more that will be introduced in the new season.

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite was released today (August 27) for PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Android. However, Epic has announced that the new season will not launch on iOS and Mac.

The developer noted that “Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store”, and as a result, the new season of the popular battle royale will not be released on Apple’s platforms. In addition, the decision to skip iOS and Mac releases for the new season also means that Apple players will lose cross-play functionality with non-Apple platforms.

Earlier this week, Epic Games won a temporary restraining order against Apple over the latter’s attempts to block the Fortnite developer’s ability to support the Unreal Engine for iOS and Mac systems.