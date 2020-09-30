Watch the new story trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, ahead of the game’s launch in November.

The trailer shows lead protagonist Eivor (portrayed as male) as he begins plotting for the Vikings’ invasion of England, after his brother Sigurd returns from a conquest. As the trailer progresses, players are given a look at the multiple kingdoms that rule over England and the numerous ways the Vikings can overthrow them.

The trailer also introducers a mysterious assassin, who seems to be mentoring Eivor in his quest to conquer England. Towards the end of the clip, the unnamed assassin warns Eivor of “a darkness unseen, an unknowable threat” that is bound to England’s destiny.

“Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny,” reads the trailer’s official description.

While the story trailer focuses mainly on the male iteration of Eivor, players will be given the freedom to switch between the male or female version of the character at any point throughout the game. Ubisoft has been sure to assure players that Eivor’s gender will not affect the game’s story in any way.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was originally slated to release on November 17, but has since been brought forward to make it a launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. It will also be available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One on the same day.

The game will also be a launch title for the PS5. It will be released alongside the console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world. Pre-orders are available now.