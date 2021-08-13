Watch this ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ player go to space

Microsoft Flight Simulator lets players fly anywhere in the world, but for some the world is not enough.

As reported in GAMINGbible, a player going by “Straight Up P.O.G.” on their YouTube channel recently uploaded their first attempt to fly up past the Earth’s atmosphere and into outer space using a Eurofighter Typhoon.

It’s a feat that other players have also done on the PC version of Microsoft Flight Simulator when it launched last year, but this appears to be one of the first attempts on Xbox Series X, and it looks just as impressive.

Advertisement

While Microsoft Flight Simulator uses cloud computing to render every part of the world accurately, it’s astonishing to see that the attention to detail extends to above the clouds beyond where players are intended to travel.

“Straight Up P.O.G.” doesn’t stop there, having also uploaded a separate video tutorial to teach other players how to make a space trip themselves. They also add a disclaimer that they are not a “professional” sim player, with only a basic understanding of Microsoft Flight Simulator, having discovered this “by accident and out of sheer curiosity”.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S and is available via Xbox Game Pass.

It continues to be a good time to subscribe to the game service, besides taking a space trip, as August sees the arrival of Hades, which is available today (August 13), while Civ-style strategy game Humankind has also been confirmed for Game Pass at launch.

Advertisement

However, Xbox head Phil Spencer has said that Game Pass will not be coming to other consoles – which are essentially closed platforms – in the foreseeable future, and is instead focusing on open platforms like PC, web, and mobile.