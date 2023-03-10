Watch this ‘The Last Of Us’ fan recreate Bill’s town in ‘The Sims 4’

A player in The Sims 4 has recreated Bill’s town from the third episode of HBO‘s The Last Of Us adaptation – check it out below.

The build was created by YouTuber Isambardy (via Eurogamer), who takes fans through the process of making Bill’s compound in a 26-minute video.

“When I was watching the show, I just thought this would be a great build to do,” they said, adding that they wanted to give the town a more overgrown look.

Isambardy explained that they based the build on still images of the show instead of how it appears in the original game. They were originally just going to build Bill’s house, but decided that the town was too important to miss. Isambardy went on to say that they were “pretty limited on space” with the 64 by 64-tile lot they were building on, so some of the buildings around the town aren’t scale-perfect.

In the video, Bill’s house is the first project to be created. Isambardy said that she used the Henford-on-Bagley setting from the Cottage Living pack to capture the town’s rural surroundings.

The build features all of the town’s most iconic spots – including the church, retail strip and strawberry patch maintained by Bill and Frank – while the interior of Bill’s house has been intricately decorated to match how it appears in the episode.

Episode three of The Last Of Us, ‘Long Long Time’, received huge praise from fans when it aired in January. Following its receptions, director Peter Peter Hoar, cinematographer Eben Bolter and show co-creator Craig Mazin shared some easter eggs and trivia that fans may not have spotted while watching the episode.

In other gaming news, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has started, with Epic Games sharing a fast-paced new trailer to mark its launch.