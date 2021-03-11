‘We Were Here Forever’ announced for next-gen consoles

Total Mayhem Games have announced We Were Here Forever for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The fourth game in the We Were Here series, is an Antarctic puzzle adventure game which finds the player trapped inside the realm of Castle Rock, with no way out. Players must navigate themselves to freedom with the help from friends in a co-operative experience by solving puzzles and uncovering “dark secrets”.

Developers Total Mayhem Games recently took to PlayStation’s blog to share the first details on the PS5 version of the game. According to Lucia de Visser, Managing Director & Co-founder of Total Mayhem Games, the team have been working on the fourth instalment since the release of We Were Here Together.

“We Were Here Forever will be the fourth standalone entry in the series – with a focus on bringing the world of Castle Rock to life like never before,” said De Visser.

Visser explained that We Were Here Forever‘s puzzles will be even more engaging, more dynamic, and will challenge players in multiple ways. Some areas will defy logic and physically challenge players, who will have to adapt using useful equipment to aid escape.

“We really wanted players to have control over their own adventure within the realm of Castle Rock,” he added. “That’s why we have designed a storyline that is partially non-linear, so you can decide the order of events and explore the realm of Castle Rock as you please.”

We Were Here Forever is set to launch in Q4 of 2021, and Total Mayhem Games will share more details as the release date approaches.