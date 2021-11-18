Wii U is getting a new game, ‘Captain U’

Nintendo’s Wii U launched nine years ago today, and to celebrate that milestone, it looks as though it’s getting a brand-new game.

Captain U, the upcoming 2D platformer for the Wii U, has been announced today by developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution.

“Happy 9th Anniversary to the most underappreciated console, the Wii U!” said developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution via Twitter. “To celebrate the console’s 9th Anniversary, we’re announcing our 9th and last Wii U game! We are proud to present Captain U.”

Happy 9th Anniversary to the most underappreciated console, the Wii U! To celebrate the console’s 9th Anniversary, we’re announcing our 9th and last Wii U game! We are proud to present Captain U.#indiegame #wiiu #eShop pic.twitter.com/E53oAhCM8f — Ultra Dolphin Revolution (@UltDolRev) November 18, 2021

Captain U adopts the developer’s usual retro-style but makes use of the Wii U’s dual-screen capabilities, touch screen controls, and motion controls.

“Captain U is a classic 2D platformer with a few twists and plenty of tributes,” the dev explained. “The game itself is an affectionate parody and celebration of our Wii U games and our fans.”

Here’s what Captain U is all about:

“Welcome to this new, yet familiar, universe. You are known as Captain U and you are here to locate the missing princess! Equipped with this universe’s legendary weapon, the PowerPad, you will utilize your unique powers to find the princess and save the universe!”

Adventure through 9 challenging levels!

Explore some familiar areas with a new twist!

Utilize your new founded PowerPad Powers to create or move platforms or defeat enemies!

Play on the big screen or the small screen. Switch between screens during game play!

Try to get the highest score possible!

The game is due to be released in December 2021 in North America, Europe and Australia and will cost just €2.99 ($2.99).

