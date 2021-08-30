Will Smith comes to ‘Fortnite’ Season Seven in ‘Bad Boys’ role

Will Smith has joined Fortnite as Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys for alien-themed Season Seven.

The latest season of Fortnite is well underway, with new characters being announced almost constantly. The latest to join an ever-growing squad is Will Smith’s Bad Boys character, Mike Lowrey.

Unusually for the “alien” theme of Season Seven, this character has never come into contact with aliens, unlike many of Smith’s other personas from films like Men In Black, Independence Day, I Am Legend, and After Earth.

The Mike Lowrey Fortnite bundle costs 1500 V-Bucks for the skin and a Detective’s Duffle Bag Back Bling. The associated weapon is available for separate purchase – the Loose Cannon Cutters Dual-Wield Pickaxe.

Some of the recent additions to Fortnite during Season Seven have been Morty from Rick and Morty, superheroes Gamora and Superman, Guile and Cammy from Street Fighter, Idris Elba, LeBron James, and Loki.

In other news, Ryan Reynolds has revealed his preparation for Free Guy involved playing a lot of video games, meaning he had to self-impose restrictions.

In a new interview with the BBC, Reynolds confirmed that while he played a bunch of games to research the script, he had to be careful with how deep he immersed himself in that world. “It’s so much fun that I could easily see myself blowing off walking the kids to school and jumping into some Fortnite instead,” he said, “I had to walk that fine line between research and being a parent and husband.”