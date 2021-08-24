Win a copy of ‘Space Punks’ – the zany, sci-fi looter shooter

Haven’t played Space Punks yet? The zany, sci-fi co-op brings top-down action to Borderlands-style looter shooters. Now, you can win a copy of this irreverent sci-fi shooter at NME.

Released in July by developer Flying Wild Hog, Space Punks is a gratuitous, over-the-top mix of sci-fi shooter classics. Suit up as one of four playable characters with the important task of looting their way across the universe.

How do you get your hands on that illustrious space loot? That’s entirely up to you.

Described as a ‘ramshackle band of misfits on an explosive romp through the galaxy’ the Space Punks bring something for everyone – whether it’s tactical subterfuge or just all-out space warfare courtesy of Finn, the grizzled purple space boar.

Each hero brings with them a unique playstyle, with more heroes to be added over time, expanding the Space Punks roster. The upcoming battle pass will add more weapons, armour and assorted space loot

A mixture of frantic top-down combat and RPG-style looting, Space Punks offers a distinctive art style and over-the-top gameplay.

Space Punks entered early access on the Epic Store back in July and is aiming for a full console release sometime in 2022.

To be in with a chance of winning a copy of Space Punks just answer the question below:

