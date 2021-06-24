Windows 11 unveiled by Microsoft following early leak

Microsoft has unveiled Windows 11, the new operating system that is set to overhaul the current design.

As revealed by the tech giant itself (and then detailed by The Verge), the new desktop will feature a simpler version of Windows – namely, adding a new Windows Store and a rearranged taskbar to help with productivity.

It will also include a new Start button and menu as well as the promise that all Windows updates will be 40% smaller to help with performance. Microsoft Teams will be merged directly into Windows 11, while the new Windows Store will integrate Xbox Game Pass. On top of this, the store will now support Adobe Creative Suite and Android apps.

The full debut video for Windows 11 can be watched below:

“Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space where you can pursue your passions through a fresh experience,” reads the official blog post.

“From a rejuvenated Start menu to new ways to connect to your favourite people, news, games, and content – Windows 11 is the place to think, express, and create in a natural way.”

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be free and should begin to roll out before the holidays at the end of 2021. There will, however, be a number of beta tests available for Windows Insiders from June 28 onward.

The existence of a new operating system that was set to replace Windows 10 was reported last week, after leaked images of the new setup made their way to the web.

