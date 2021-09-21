‘Witcher 3’ quest director joins Riot Games for upcoming ‘League Of Legends’ MMO

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has joined Riot Games to work on its upcoming League Of Legends MMO.

Tomaszkiewicz announced the news on Twitter, saying he was “excited and looking forward to this new challenge”. The former quest director said he had spent “the last few months” weighing up his options, and was pleased to announce the change.

Big career update – I spent last few months meeting and talking to a number of great people and Teams, and now I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be joining @riotgames on their upcoming MMO project. I’m excited and looking forward to this new challenge, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/9dfKdBCG7B — Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz 🏳️‍🌈 (@MTomaszkiewicz) September 20, 2021

Playing a formative role in the development of both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, along with any other game that came forth from the studio, Tomaszkiewicz has worked with CD Projekt Red for more than 12 years.

Tomaszkiewicz has not yet worked on an MMO, but has played a key role in the development of quests, meaning this could be a continuation of his skills in that area. Riot Games has not released many details about the new game, other than that it will be based on League Of Legends.

In related news, Riot Games have shared how they will be dealing with AFK (away from keyboard) players in League Of Legends, in a post called “Tackling AFKs”.

Currently, AFK players who consistently leave games are hit with a queue delay, which means waiting for fifteen minutes before being able to queue for a game, with this punishment applicable for up to 5 games.

However, Riot Games is introducing queue lockouts, which will lock repeat offenders out of MOBA queues entirely.